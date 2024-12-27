Subscribe
Create Beautiful Forms in Minutes
The easiest way to build and share online forms. No coding required. Start creating professional forms with our intuitive drag-and-drop builder. DummyForms won #3 on the Christmas Hackathon by Lovable.
Launch tags:
MarketingNo-CodeOperations

71
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Tomas Henkenhaf
in Marketing, No-Code, Operations. Made by
Tomas Henkenhaf
. Featured on December 31st, 2024.
