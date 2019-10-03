Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
DuetCam
DuetCam
Record two cameras into one video file.
iPhone
Photography
+ 1
#3 Product of the Day
Today
With DuetCam and the release of the newest operating system from Apple, iOS 13, you'll be able to record videos using two cameras at the same time and save it to the device, share it online or even upload it directly to Instagram Stories.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
24 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send