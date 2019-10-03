Log InSign up
DuetCam

Record two cameras into one video file.

With DuetCam and the release of the newest operating system from Apple, iOS 13, you'll be able to record videos using two cameras at the same time and save it to the device, share it online or even upload it directly to Instagram Stories.
