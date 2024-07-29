Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Duck Float
Duck Float

Duck Float

A small tool software that can float other full-screen APP

Free Options
DuckFloat is an app that floats above other full-screen apps, supporting file management, quick file access, clipboard management, and web browsing.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
 by
Duck Float
ShipAngular
ShipAngular
Ad
Your ShipFast Template, for Angular
About this launch
Duck Float
Duck FloatA small tool software that can float other full-screen APPs
0
reviews
9
followers
Duck Float by
Duck Float
was hunted by
Chris Yi
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Chris Yi
. Featured on August 1st, 2024.
Duck Float
is not rated yet. This is Duck Float's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-