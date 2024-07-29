Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Duck Float
Duck Float
A small tool software that can float other full-screen APP
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
DuckFloat is an app that floats above other full-screen apps, supporting file management, quick file access, clipboard management, and web browsing.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
Duck Float
ShipAngular
Ad
Your ShipFast Template, for Angular
About this launch
Duck Float
A small tool software that can float other full-screen APPs
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Duck Float by
Duck Float
was hunted by
Chris Yi
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Chris Yi
. Featured on August 1st, 2024.
Duck Float
is not rated yet. This is Duck Float's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report