Dubb is an all-in-one video sales and marketing platform that lets you create, share, host and track video of all formats to help grow your business.
Unrivalled range of features with general ease of use. Newly added automation capabilities take this already great tool to new heights.
Running multiple brands from one account, albeit switching accounts is relatively easy (but obviously at greater cost!)
Especially with the Chrome extension it's just so incredibly easy to crack out new videos in minutes if not seconds and to be able to track detailed open and viewing rates. Superb product with great development and support teamAndrew Randall has used this product for one year.
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
whats new since the last post?
Ruben DuaMaker@ruben_dua · Make things people click.
@aaronoleary reworked platform from the ground up. New apps, automation, email campaign system, lots of new integrations (Zapier, HubSpot, Salesforce, Gmail, LinkedIn...), new apps and more.
Pieter Haijen@pieter_haijen1
The perfect all-round tool for the fascinating future of video marketing & sales
Nachum Kligman@kligman · Co-Founder BookLikeABoss.com
Dubb is simply awesome! Really works fantastic when creating marketing videos and as landing pages for FAQ'S and webinars. Just starting to tap into the power this system offers. Just wish Book Like A Boss integrated with them ;)
Ruben DuaMaker@ruben_dua · Make things people click.
If you've every used video to streamline your communication, you'll notice two things: 1) it works like a charm; 2) it's a pain to duct-tape together a bunch of solutions to do it properly. Dubb changes the way we communicate, both personally and at scale, with video.
