Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Dualite
See Dualite’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Dualite 2.0
Dualite 2.0
Figma to code in a click
Visit
Upvote 95
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
🥑 Introducing Component Mode and Page Mode for Dualite 2.0! Component Mode to generate high-quality and reusable code components for developers, and Page Mode to convert your favourite userflows and pages to code in a click for designers
Launched in
Prototyping
Developer Tools
Development
by
Dualite
VidAU
Ad
Generate engaging videos in batches within a few minutes
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Dualite
Figma Prototypes to Code instantly
6
reviews
975
followers
Follow for updates
Dualite 2.0 by
Dualite
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Prototyping
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Rohan Singhvi
,
Mukul Dubey
,
Shivam Agarwal
,
Siddhant Jain
,
Divyanshu Choudhary
,
Prakhar Tandon
and
Sayan Majumder
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
Dualite
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on February 13th, 2024.
Upvotes
95
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report