This is the latest launch from Dualite
See Dualite’s previous launch
Dualite 2.0

Figma to code in a click

Free Options
🥑 Introducing Component Mode and Page Mode for Dualite 2.0! Component Mode to generate high-quality and reusable code components for developers, and Page Mode to convert your favourite userflows and pages to code in a click for designers
Launched in
Prototyping
Developer Tools
Development
 by
Dualite
About this launch
Dualite
Dualite - Figma Prototypes to Code instantly
6reviews
975
followers
Dualite 2.0 by
Dualite
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Prototyping, Developer Tools, Development. Made by
Rohan Singhvi
,
Mukul Dubey
,
Shivam Agarwal
,
Siddhant Jain
,
Divyanshu Choudhary
,
Prakhar Tandon
and
Sayan Majumder
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
Dualite
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on February 13th, 2024.
