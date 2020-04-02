Discussion
2 Reviews
Mark Chaffey
Maker
Hey guys, Mark here, Co-Founder & CEO of hackajob. We’re a private tech job marketplace with a mission to help people maximise their potential 🚀 We’re making the hiring process fairer, faster and based on skills rather than backgrounds, so people can get the job they deserve and earn what they’re worth. We work with a lot of different companies to help transform their tech hiring, but we noticed that in the current COVID-19 climate, a lot of organisations have been struggling to conduct remote technical interviews for software developers. It’s why we decided to create and launch DualCode: a new pair programming tool that helps you to assess a candidate's skills and strengths with ease. DualCode supports both frontend and backend languages. You can choose to use your own technical test, use a blank IDE or select one of our coding challenges from our library. From there, you’re live with your chosen candidate (microphone and webcam enabled). You can discuss concepts, watch them code right in front of you and even send over any documentation or files they may need. Don’t forget to take control of the screen and annotate their work, as and when you choose. We’ve made DualCode free for everyone to use, no matter whether you’re a hackajob customer or not. Make sure to get in touch with us, try it out for yourself and let us know what you think!🙌
