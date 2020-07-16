Deals
DTEN ME
DTEN ME
Zoom video hardware for the home office
Video Streaming
Hardware
#4 Product of the Day
Today
Zoom for Home - DTEN ME is an all-in-one
personal collaboration device for your home office
Featured
6 minutes ago
Zoom announces a $599 touchscreen device for remote workers
Zoom, whose user base exploded with the onset of COVID-19, is expanding into hardware. The company has announced a new touchscreen device designed to help with remote work. The appliance, called Zoom For Home - DTEN ME, will cost $599 and will ship in August.
