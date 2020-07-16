  1. Home
  2.  → DTEN ME

DTEN ME

Zoom video hardware for the home office

#4 Product of the DayToday
Zoom for Home - DTEN ME is an all-in-one
personal collaboration device for your home office
Zoom announces a $599 touchscreen device for remote workersZoom, whose user base exploded with the onset of COVID-19, is expanding into hardware. The company has announced a new touchscreen device designed to help with remote work. The appliance, called Zoom For Home - DTEN ME, will cost $599 and will ship in August.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment