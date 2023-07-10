Products
dstack

Cost-effective LLM development

dstack is an open-source tool that simplifies LLM development across multiple clouds. It streamlines development and deployment, reduces cloud costs, and frees users from vendor lock-in.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
dstack by
was hunted by
Andrey Cheptsov
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Andrey Cheptsov
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is dstack's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-