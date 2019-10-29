Discussion
Jason Schuller
Maker
Hey everyone! I'd like to introduce DSKO, a passion project of mine that stemmed from the growing interest in minimalist single-page website solutions for profiles — simple pages that allow you to introduce your or your brand and pull in all relevant social and platform links. While all of these options are great for creating an individual site/page on your own domain, none of them enable the people & brands who are using them to be discovered beyond organic search via Google or sharing a URL across various other networks. My goal with DSKO was to see if I could solve that by creating a discovery network for profiles including the ability to connect and tag unlimited profiles for you or your brands.
