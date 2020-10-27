  1. Home
Bookmarking app for work. Search, previews and collaboration

Drup is a bookmarking app optimized for work stuff (docs, presentations, dashboards) and team collaboration
- Save anything in one click
- Share with others and quickly build repo of team knowledge
- Visual previews
- Unified search
- Organize into topics
Hi Product Hunt! We are an Engineer + Product Manager and we built Drup to solve a problem we face in our day job: How to stay on top of a million docs, presentations, dashboards etc. that are spread across different web-based tools (GDocs, Tableau, Jira, Figma … we use ~20 of them) We spent too much time looking or asking for links. We never had a full picture of what knowledge existed on a single topic. Information would get siloed in tools/groups and then lost completely when people left. Drup is a single place to quickly drop (hence the name!) any web-based item, and then view, organize, and search all of them together. It supports previews for popular work tools and can be used by individuals or shared by teams. To make it easier for you to provide feedback, we created this no-signup read-only demo environment but you should still sign up :) If you like it, what should we build next? 1. Personalized recommendations what docs to view 2. Support for saving of email content 3. Slack integration 4. Something else? Thanks! Katka & Mike
