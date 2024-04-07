Launches
Drug Tariff Pro
Ranked #18 for today
Drug Tariff Pro
A simple, easy way to access the NHS Drug Tariff
Simplify the Drug Tariff: Only essential info, clear definitions. Merges reimbursement, net, and concession prices onto one platform. Track with watchlists! #HealthTech #Pharma
Launched in
SaaS
Business Intelligence
Health
by
Drug Tariff Pro
About this launch
Callum Armstrong
. Featured on April 8th, 2024.
Upvotes
42
Comments
50
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#18
