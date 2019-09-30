Discussion
Jeyee Heng
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I’m excited to share with you a project I’ve been working on: Dropshot. Dropshot is a super simple, no BS device mockup generator that gives you great flexibility to decide how your mockup’s gonna look like. 😎 I started this out of frustrations that the existing solutions either force me to use some fixed frames / design, or restrict the screen sizes they support (even Google’s own device art generator does that https://developer.android.com/di...). 🤨 Dropshot is here to fix this. It supports any screen size, and lets you adjust different paddings, border sizes and colors. 🌈 Your changes are previewed in browser, real time. Downloading your mockup requires just one click. ☝️No sign up needed. It’s FREE to use too. 😲 Have fun! Jeyee
