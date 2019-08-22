Dropshipping Illustrations
Animated vector illustrations for Ecommerce.
Based on SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) and Javascript (Lottie), the illustrations are lightweight and modern, have cross-browser support and look gorgeous on any screen size.
Dmitry Dementey
Hi ProductHunt! We have released a new pack of animated illustrations for Ecommerce websites and apps. These animations are not just GIFs, they are based on Lottie which makes them lightweight and incredibly easy to use. Also it enables to have a full control over the animations, with some simple JavaScript you can: load on a specific event/time, scale, stop/play, slow down or speed up animations, etc. You can preview all the animations on our website. Hope you like them and let me know if you have any feedback. Have a great day!
