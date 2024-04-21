Figma 16,128 upvotes

The industry standard for a reason. We're building out our design system with Figma and mirroring that in code. It's just pretty great, as you probably already know.

TablePlus 1,277 upvotes

TablePlus is our go-to for database tasks. It's super fast and has a nice Mac app. We really appreciate how easy it is to switch between database environments for a quick check.

Logtail 479 upvotes

Our choice for remote logging. Their slick interface helps us monitor logs. They've got excellent integration with Slack, pings us when something needs attention and extremely good customer support.