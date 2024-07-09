Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DropIT
DropIT
Instant file sharing platform
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
DropIT is a fast and simple file-sharing platform. Share files without an account using a memorable code, ensuring easy and quick transfers across the internet.
Launched in
Web App
Open Source
Storage
+1 by
DropIT
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
DropIT
Instant File Sharing Platform
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
DropIT by
DropIT
was hunted by
Aswanth Vc
in
Web App
,
Open Source
,
Storage
. Made by
Aswanth Vc
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
DropIT
is not rated yet. This is DropIT's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report