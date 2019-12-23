  1. Home
Dropbox Transfer

Send large files to anyone

With Transfer, users can send up to 100 GB of files with the option to drag & drop files to upload from computer or by adding items stored in Dropbox. The Transfer link can be used by anyone & be sent via an automatically generated email right from Transfer.
Milind Shah
Milind Shah
Hunter
Beta : https://blog.dropbox.com/topics/... Live : https://blog.dropbox.com/topics/... You can even password protect transfer links and set an expiration date to encourage recipients to download the files. You'll get a link you can send to anyone—even if they aren't on Dropbox. After you send it, viewership stats let you see how many times the transfer's been accessed.
DD NN
DD NN
only 100MB for non-pro account. How ridiculous! Use https://send.firefox.com instead.
