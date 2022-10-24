Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Dropbox Capture
Ranked #15 for today
Dropbox Capture
All-in-one visual communication tool
Visit
Upvote 15
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Dropbox Capture is an all-in-one visual communication tool for you to get your message across with screenshots, GIFs, or simple videos recorded right on your screen. So you can clearly say what you mean without scheduling anything.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Video
by
Dropbox Capture
Secureframe Questionnaires
Ad
Respond to security questionnaires and RFPs fast with AI
Learn more
About this launch
Dropbox Capture
All-in-one visual communication tool
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Dropbox Capture by
Dropbox Capture
was hunted by
Nick Frost
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Video
. Made by
Youcef Es-skouri
,
Noga Raviv
,
Aaron Brennan
,
Nastya Kholodova
,
Adam LaFave
,
Haipeng Yu
,
Michael Boht
,
Drew Houston
and
Timothy Young
. Featured on October 25th, 2022.
Dropbox Capture
is not rated yet. This is Dropbox Capture's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
5
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#52
Report