DROP
This is a launch from DROP
See 1 previous launch
DROP
Your AI-driven creative hub to create, share, host with ease
DROP is your premium file sharing and hosting platform. Share files up to 10GB for free, showcase your work professionally, and enjoy secure, fast transfers. Better than WeTransfer with more features.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
SaaS
Meet the team
Empowering extraordinary file sharing
5 out of 5.0
DROP by
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Chen Zhang
and
Ryan Niu
. Featured on January 26th, 2025.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on August 11th, 2024.