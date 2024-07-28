Launches
DROP
Empowering extraordinary file sharing
DROP is a simple, secure tool for sending large files up to 2TB, including photos and videos. As the best alternative to WeTransfer, DROP empowers creators to showcase and deliver their work in extraordinary ways.
Launched in
Productivity
Storage
by
DROP by
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in
Productivity
Storage
. Made by
Chen Zhang
rocky.hu
Ryan Niu
. Featured on August 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is DROP's first launch.
Upvotes
94
Comments
28
Day rank
Week rank
