Smitesh Das
MakerWeb developer designer
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I'd like to share with you this project that I have been working on during the lockdown. Droopr is a web app that lets you design elegant typography elements right from scratch. You can then use those elements for your presentations, ads, videos, images and further projects. The best part is that it runs right your browser, making it super simple to access and use it in your projects. ⚡HOW IT WORKS ⭐Edit it according to your design. ⭐Take a screenshot, crop it. ⭐Import it as images, stickers in Google Slides, presentations, images. I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished, and we can't wait to see what you create with Droopr. -------------------------------------- ➡️ Here's an overview: 🤩WHY YOU SHOULD USE? Droopr works with selection based editing, so you can select a piece of text— tweak the editing options to create unique looking typography elements for your project. 🤳 IT COMES IN HANDY You can edit right from scratch with just your phone, in your browser. No laptops or desktops required. 💚 FOREVER FREE Simply we have a forever-free plan. We'd love to see what you make! Tag your creations #madewithdroopr and get featured on our accounts.
@new_user_1873203600 We didn't get your problem. Could you please explain us more about the problem you are facing Or reach us on twitter @drooprapp
Really loving the idea... I'm sure i'll be using this more often than not!! Kudos to you!!