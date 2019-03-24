Finding your first drone is hard work! You jump through lots of different sites, all with a different layout offering a never ending list of options. Dronesifter attempts to solve this, showing only the best drones based on your requirements, all on one page.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jonathan CliftMaker@imjonathanclift · UX designer roaming around the UK.
Hey all! Just sharing a little 'side project' I worked on with a friend after lots of frustration as a newbie trying to research and find a good starter drone. I found myself creating my own 'manual' shortlist of all the options, with images, specs and links to reviews and thought it might be useful for others too. This soon became dronesifter! Would love to hear if it's useful for others, if there is anything that could be improved or added and of course if there are other drones people would like to see on this list! (We've definitely got lots more to add but wanted to share it so far)
Upvote (1)Share·