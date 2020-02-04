Drive Password
Password manager encrypting and storing in your Google Drive
Камен Стойков
As a Google fan, I’m interested in trying this out! Do you guys support import from other passwords managers?
Maker
Hey guys! We’ve been developing Drive Password for more than year and a half and officially launched it couple of weeks ago. The sole purpose of Drive Password is to provide convenient yet secure way of managing passwords and storing them in your Google Drive account. Drive Password aims to solve 2 main problems: 🦾 Getting control over your sensitive data. All your passwords, secrets, credit cards and etc. are encrypted on your device and stored within your Google Drive account. You retain complete control and your data is not on some unknown server hosted by the developers. 🤝 Share passwords with multiple teams or individuals. The teams feature in Drive Password is created for all of you who juggle several projects with different teams or individuals in mind. You can easily share password, subcategory or entire category with one team or one individual. Important things to know about Drive Password 📱💻 🖥 It works on all your devices 🗝 On device encryption and decryption 👨🏻💻 There is Free 3 months trial (nothing is required, simply install and enjoy) 💬 Built in support chat - We are always ready to help you and fix a bug or a website. 🔒 Strict and simple privacy policy.
