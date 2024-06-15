Launches
Drip
Drip
A.I Powered introspections & journaling
Drip is a self-reflection and journaling tool powered by AI. It helps you get in touch with your inner thoughts and feelings, and then helps you turn those thoughts and feelings into action.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Health
by
Drip
Fireberry
About this launch
Drip by
Drip
was hunted by
Eduardo Sanchez
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Eduardo Sanchez
. Featured on June 16th, 2024.
Drip
is not rated yet. This is Drip's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
