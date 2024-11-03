  • Subscribe
    Ranked #16 for today

    Helping businesses accepting crypto payments

    Free
    Integrate a smooth crypto checkout experience with just one line of code. Customers pay with whatever token from any chain, merchants receive their preferred token.
    Launched in
    Payments
    E-Commerce
    Web3
     by
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    USDC
    Privy
    bridgexyz
    About this launch
    DriftHelping businesses accepting crypto payments
    0
    reviews
    6
    followers
    Drift by
    was hunted by
    Simone Staffa
    in Payments, E-Commerce, Web3. Made by
    Simone Staffa
    . Featured on November 4th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Drift's first launch.
    Upvotes
    6
    Comments
    1
    Day rank
    #16
    Week rank
    #16