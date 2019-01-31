Log InSign up
Drew House

Justin Bieber's new streetwear fashion label

Justin Bieber has officially launched his clothing brand, Drew. The label takes its name after Bieber's own middle name and its stock went on sale on Wednesday night. The collection features unisex skate and lounge wear including t-shirts, pants, and sweatshirts.

Justin Bieber Just Launched a Very Beige Clothing Line
Justin Bieber, purveyor of bops like "Sorry" and "What Do You Mean," and husband to model Hailey Bieber, formerly Baldwin, is adding a new title to his résumé: fashion designer. Following the path of many musical success stories, Justin has officially launched his clothing line, "Drew House," named after himself (Drew is his middle name).
Teen VogueCondé Nast
Justin Bieber's New Smiley-Faced Clothing Label Has Arrived
Drew House is here. Yesterday, without much fanfare or even a buzzy pop-up shop, one-of-one style icon Justin Bieber became the most recent mega-celebrity-turned-fashion designer. After months of teasing the goods on his Instagram, the hotel slipper-loving pop singer officially dropped the debut collection from Drew House, his retro-influenced and very youthful clothing label.
GQTyler Watamanuk
Justin Bieber's mostly beige fashion range SOLD OUT within hours
Justin Bieber is internationally recognised as being a pretty talented guy - not only does he have an amazing singing voice and brilliant songwriting abilities, but it turns out that he's also got an eye for fashion. The 24-year-old, who married model Hailey Baldwin last year, has launched Drew House, his own clothing range.
Hits Radio
The FADER

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Ryan Hoover
Return of the corduroy:
Aaron O'Leary
@rrhoover I'd rock it
Aaron O'Leary
Justin Bieber's new clothing line, which is already sold out looks pretty dope to me!
Zac Coffman-Magaha
Zac Coffman-Magaha
🎵 Fifty dollars for a t-shirt, that's just some ignorant bitch shit 🎵
