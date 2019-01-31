Drew House

Justin Bieber has officially launched his clothing brand, Drew. The label takes its name after Bieber's own middle name and its stock went on sale on Wednesday night. The collection features unisex skate and lounge wear including t-shirts, pants, and sweatshirts.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Return of the corduroy:
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@rrhoover I'd rock it
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Justin Bieber's new clothing line, which is already sold out looks pretty dope to me!
Zac Coffman-Magaha@zaccoffman · Marketing Generalist 2 at PayPal
🎵 Fifty dollars for a t-shirt, that's just some ignorant bitch shit 🎵
