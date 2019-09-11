Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Dreem 2
Dreem 2
A next generation headband to sleep better
Health and Fitness
Wearables
+ 1
Improving your sleep doesn’t need to be an uphill struggle. Dreem 2 breaks it down into manageable steps:
1. Understand your sleep with a sleep monitoring headband and reports.
2. Act on Sleep with a tailored program
3. Combat stress with audio techniques
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
This super-soft headband is designed to gently rewire your bad sleeping habits
French neurotech company Dreem has released an updated version of its sleep-tracking headband, with a new, softer feel, improved audio quality and more flexible fit. Poor sleep isn't something you should take lying down; it can result in serious health problems, including increased risk of dementia and heart attacks, disrupted hormones, and a weakened immune system.
Brain-monitoring headbands could track your sleep as well as a sleep lab
Your fancy sleep tracker is no match for a dedicated sleep lab. But who wants to spend 8 hours in a strange hospital room wired with electrodes while someone video records you all night? Now, several companies say they may have a compromise: high-tech sleep-monitoring headbands that combine brain wave-reading electrodes with sophisticated artificial intelligence.
Dreem 2 Sleep Device Review | Well Professor
Sleep is a problem for us all. A gigantic problem. We don't get enough of it and it is severely damaging our health. Your bank balance may be in the black but if you are in sleep debt you are heading for much greater trouble ahead. Sound a bit strong?
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Hidden comment
Send