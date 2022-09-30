Products
DreamFusion
DreamFusion
Generate 3D assets from text
Visit
Upvote 3
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Given a caption, DreamFusion generates relightable 3D objects with high-fidelity appearance, depth, and normals. Objects are represented as a Neural Radiance Field and leverage a pretrained text-to-image diffusion prior such as Imagen.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
,
3D Modeling
by
DreamFusion
About this launch
DreamFusion
Generate 3D assets from text
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
DreamFusion by
DreamFusion
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
,
3D Modeling
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
DreamFusion
is not rated yet. This is DreamFusion's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#222
