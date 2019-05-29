To learn lucid dreaming, common advice is to start writing down dreams. But that quickly takes a lot of time.
DreamFort solves this by letting you add the keywords first, and the whole story later, when you have time.
The keywords help you remember.
Dominik Weber
Common advice for learning lucid dreaming is to start by writing dreams down. I did exactly that and it happened pretty quickly that I remembered so many dreams and details that it took more than 30 min to write them down. 30 min each morning is too much for me, so I searched for a solution to make it faster. What worked for me is writing down the main points of my dreams, and the full story later when I had time, e.g. during my commute. Doing that on pen&paper was annoying, since I usually don't have that with me when I leave the house. An app would be better. At the time I couldn't find one that properly supported this workflow, so I made my own. The result, DreamFort, you can see here. Hope you like it :)
Ryan Hoover
I've always wanted to lucid dream, but it seems like a ton of work to get there. Curious how many people lucid dream?
