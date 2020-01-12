Dreame
Sharonna Karni Cohen
Thank you for hunting the Dreamlist @benln We created this manifestation tool to help us thoughtfully dream up our years ahead and to have a beautiful & visual reminder every day. The Dreamlist is powered by Dreame; a curated collective of artists around the world. We match you with the most suitable artist once you submit your dreams, photos and favorite colors. After a successful pilot with the average dreamer accomplishing 90% of their dreams visualised, we are launching here on Product Hunt first. We would love your feedback on all the features, the experience and your artwork. Make sure to use the code: producthunt and to dream wisely. We are purposefully launching two weeks into the new year to allow reflection on the aspirations and magical moments we want to bring into our lives, rather than aspects we want to eliminate or actions that are unrealistic. Make sure to take inspiration from our guided visualization and examples. Happy Dreaming and manifesting!
