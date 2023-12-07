Products
Dream Kid
Designed to inspire children navigating health challenges
Dream Kid writes, illustrates, and narrates children's books, weaving tales of courage, learning, and resilience to help children better understand and cope with their medical situation.
Launched in
iPad
Kids & Parenting
Health
by
Dream Kid AI Storytelling Engine
About this launch
Dream Kid AI Storytelling Engine
Designed to Inspire Children Navigating Health Challenges
Dream Kid by
Dream Kid AI Storytelling Engine
was hunted by
Ekin Mahiroğlu
in
iPad
,
Kids & Parenting
,
Health
. Made by
Ekin Mahiroğlu
,
Armağan Amcalar
,
Tamay Eser Uysal
,
Murat Erkin Cicek
and
Gulnur Bayhan
. Featured on December 11th, 2023.
Dream Kid AI Storytelling Engine
is not rated yet. This is Dream Kid AI Storytelling Engine's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
