Home
→
Product
→
drayk.it
drayk.it
AI Drake song generator
Free
Make an AI Drake song about anything! 1. Type a prompt 2. GPT-3 writes a song in Drake's style 3. AI Drake performs it in < 1 min Hopefully a peek into the future of AI generated music!
Launched in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
by
drayk.it
Appwrite
100% open source alternative for Firebase
About this launch
drayk.it
AI Drake song generator
1
review
7
followers
drayk.it by
drayk.it
was hunted by
Neer Sharma
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Neer Sharma
,
Akiva Bamberger
and
Jamie Pond
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
drayk.it
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is drayk.it's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
4
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#140
