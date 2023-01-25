Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → drayk.it
drayk.it

drayk.it

AI Drake song generator

Free
Embed
Make an AI Drake song about anything! 1. Type a prompt 2. GPT-3 writes a song in Drake's style 3. AI Drake performs it in < 1 min Hopefully a peek into the future of AI generated music!
Launched in Music, Artificial Intelligence, Bots by
drayk.it
Appwrite
Appwrite
Ad
100% open source alternative for Firebase
About this launch
drayk.it
drayk.itAI Drake song generator
1review
7
followers
drayk.it by
drayk.it
was hunted by
Neer Sharma
in Music, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Neer Sharma
,
Akiva Bamberger
and
Jamie Pond
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
drayk.it
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is drayk.it's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#140