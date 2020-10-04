  1. Home
Drawcon

Draw your own app icons

#5 Product of the DayToday
Customize your iOS 14 home screen with your own artwork. Pick colors and draw every iOS app icon on your phone to reflect your personality, style and design. Export the icon do your camera roll and create app launching Shortcuts with your designs.
Joe Blau
Riding the creator economy iOS 14 App Icon 🌊
