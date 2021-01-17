discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Love this — super cute!
Hi all! @rajeev_nayak and I made this team drawing game we hope you enjoy. Try it with your friends and teams! ✏️ The game draw battle puts two teams of 2+ players against each other. Each round, a drawer from each team draws the word while other team members guess. A frantic final round races the teams through the same words (hints of the game salad bowl). ⭐ Fun features • See the other team's drawing (blurred until your team guesses the word) • Winning team drawer stays on but gets handicapped as streak gets longer • Themed word packs (try the 2020 word pack..) 📖 The story During quarantine, we started exploring what a virtual escape room might look like. Although we didn't come up with anything compelling, we were still excited to build something to bring people together while remote. This got us thinking about games. While there are other web drawing games, we didn't find one with that feeling of team competition we enjoy. This led us to prototype draw battle. With playtesting, we added features like the final round (gives the game an exciting closure) and mechanics like handicapping long winning streaks (avoids one person drawing the whole game). Late 2020, we shared draw battle with our friends. The game has since been spreading and we've heard work teams are enjoying it as well 😄 If you like Jackbox-style games, give this a try. An average game is about 15 minutes. We'd love any feedback! 🙏 Thanks @chrismessina for the hunt!