Jiří Žižka
MakerDragit.io Founder
Hey there everyone! We are excited to launch our new product on Product Hunt 🚀🚀🚀 Are you tired of building HTML email templates manually? Check out our new drag & drop email builder. We have been working for the last 6 months to build a professional tool for designing and building email templates. *Who is it for?* - Anyone who wants to design beautiful email templates - SaaS companies, which can integrate our builder as a plugin within their app *Is it FREE?* - Yes and no. There is a forever free version with limited features. And you can get a free trial of a Pro version for 14 days! 🚀🚀🚀 *Do we have any special offers?* - Yes! You can subscribe to our Pro plan with a 50% sale (which lasts as long as the subscription is active!) - For the plugin version, you can reach us out and we will make you a special launch offer :-) Try it out and let us know, what do you think!
Good product!
@hoang_trinh_le_b_i_channel_ Thank you so much for checking it out! :-)
@paul_nica Thank you! We are working on new templates every week, so stay tuned for new ones!