  1. Home
  2.  → Dragit

Dragit

Professional drag & drop email builder

Design Tools
Productivity
Marketing
+ 2
Professional Drag & Drop Email Builder
Say no more to writing and tweaking pure HTML and start building a professional email templates in a breeze.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jiří Žižka
Maker
Dragit.io Founder
Hey there everyone! We are excited to launch our new product on Product Hunt 🚀🚀🚀 Are you tired of building HTML email templates manually? Check out our new drag & drop email builder. We have been working for the last 6 months to build a professional tool for designing and building email templates. *Who is it for?* - Anyone who wants to design beautiful email templates - SaaS companies, which can integrate our builder as a plugin within their app *Is it FREE?* - Yes and no. There is a forever free version with limited features. And you can get a free trial of a Pro version for 14 days! 🚀🚀🚀 *Do we have any special offers?* - Yes! You can subscribe to our Pro plan with a 50% sale (which lasts as long as the subscription is active!) - For the plugin version, you can reach us out and we will make you a special launch offer :-) Try it out and let us know, what do you think!
Share
Hoàng Trình Lê (Bụi Channel)
Good product!
Share
Jiří Žižka
Maker
Dragit.io Founder
@hoang_trinh_le_b_i_channel_ Thank you so much for checking it out! :-)
Share
Paul Nica
Growth Marketer at Archbee.io
The templates look amazing, congrats on the launch!
Share
Jiří Žižka
Maker
Dragit.io Founder
@paul_nica Thank you! We are working on new templates every week, so stay tuned for new ones!
Share
Elena Ragozina
Maker
🎈
Creative Content Graphic Designer.
Thrilled to be a part of the team!! Looking forward to making more cool templates for Dragit.io !
Share