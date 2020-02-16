Discussion
Justin Mitchell
Maker
Pro
Over the last 4 years I've worked on multiple award winning VR projects for some of the top companies in the world. I saw one common thread on all those projects, web/mobile designers didn't know how to design for VR. Once they learn, they STILL don't have a good way to test their own work without waiting for a dev to integrate their designs. Over a year ago, I built a very rough version of this as a Chrome Extension for Figma. VRooms has existed in a permanent beta state ever since as we've been slowly working on a complete rebuild and rebrand. DraftXR is a total overhaul of VRooms, built first for Adobe XD. DraftXR lets designers stick to tools they are used to from web and mobile projects without having to play in dev environments like Unity or sacrifice design flexibility by having to use a design tool made only for VR. Designers can design like they always do, in 2D, on standard artboard sizes. DraftXR lets you connect click and hover interactions and instantly upload to our cloud for previewing in VR, sharing to your developers, or sending to a headset to test it out for real. I hope this platform truly helps designers and agencies building new experiences for VR. Use it to test for readability, usability, and even user-test before you code.
