Draftshot for Dribbble

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Vladislav Len
MakeriOS Engineer & Designer
Hey everyone! I'm the founder and developer of Draftshot. It was released on the App Store on February 14, and now I want to introduce it to you on Product Hunt. I think designers will appreciate it. This is Draftshot. An app that predicts how popular your shot might be before you upload it on Dribbble. Whether it's a logo, web design or illustration, it doesn't matter. Draftshot uses machine learning to predict popularity of any design. We've analyzed thousands of popular shots on Dribbble and found some design patterns that determine their popularity. Now, thanks to the Draftshot, you can design your shots for Dribbble much better, because you'll know in advance how many likes your post will get on Dribbble. Pretty awesome, right? Get more likes on Dribbble with Draftshot.
Share
Oh what a nice idea! I really like it! Great job Vlad! :)
@meowramic thanks!
Like!)
@medved_yaroslav Thank you for your support, Yaroslav!
Looks awesome! Thanks for sharing.
@james_afino Thank you, James!