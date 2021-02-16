  1. Home
  2.  → Draftshot for Dribbble

Draftshot for Dribbble

Predict how popular your shot might be on Dribbble

Mac
Design Tools
Artificial Intell...
Draftshot is an app that predicts how popular your shots might be before you upload it on Dribbble. Whether it's a logo, web design or illustration, it doesn't matter. Draftshot uses machine learning to predict popularity of any design.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Vladislav Len
Maker
iOS Engineer & Designer
Hey everyone! I'm the founder and developer of Draftshot. It was released on the App Store on February 14, and now I want to introduce it to you on Product Hunt. I think designers will appreciate it. This is Draftshot. An app that predicts how popular your shot might be before you upload it on Dribbble. Whether it's a logo, web design or illustration, it doesn't matter. Draftshot uses machine learning to predict popularity of any design. We've analyzed thousands of popular shots on Dribbble and found some design patterns that determine their popularity. Now, thanks to the Draftshot, you can design your shots for Dribbble much better, because you'll know in advance how many likes your post will get on Dribbble. Pretty awesome, right? Get more likes on Dribbble with Draftshot.
Share
Tatsiana Plaksiy
🎈
Founder of Meowramic
Oh what a nice idea! I really like it! Great job Vlad! :)
Share
Vladislav Len
Maker
iOS Engineer & Designer
@meowramic thanks!
Share
Yaroslav MedvedNocode
Like!)
Share
Vladislav Len
Maker
iOS Engineer & Designer
@medved_yaroslav Thank you for your support, Yaroslav!
Share
Тимур Альмисаков
Super
Share
Vladislav Len
Maker
iOS Engineer & Designer
@timuralmisakov 😸
Share
James Quinn
CEO @ Afino
Looks awesome! Thanks for sharing.
Share
Vladislav Len
Maker
iOS Engineer & Designer
@james_afino Thank you, James!
Share