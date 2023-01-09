Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Draft
Draft
Ranked #18 for today

Draft

Crowdsourcing product dev with upcoming talents

Free Options
We let companies outsource micro-projects with upcoming talent, remotely, and across industries, which provides opportunities for individuals to build their professional portfolio with projects that align with their interests and goals.
Launched in Hiring, SaaS, Remote Work
Draft
About this launch
DraftCrowdsourcing product dev. with upcoming talents
0
reviews
10
followers
was hunted by
Ezzedine Cherif
in Hiring, SaaS, Remote Work. Made by
Ezzedine Cherif
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Draft's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
6
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#25