Rian Touchent
Hi Product Hunt ! We are a team of four engineering student in Paris that tried to create a more active experience for news reading. We read Hacker News and Medium daily and got inspired by their user experiences. We think that combined, they could benefit from each other. So we built Draft, a community-driven news app. Here are the main functionalities : - You can read the summary of news articles posted by the community or read the full article on their officials websites. - You can also post articles you liked by submitting their links. - The articles in the feed are ordered by the community, you can up-vote the ones you found interesting. - Each article has a "Discussion Space" where you can share your thoughts and questions using an easy and complete Rich-Text editor. - Don't hesitate to put images or links to any other resources for further reading on the subject ! Feel free to give us any advices or feedback !
