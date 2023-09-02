Products
Home
→
Product
→
Dr. Lambda
Dr. Lambda
Create slides with words, PDF, and Youtube videos
Dr. Lambda is a knowledge remix engine. People can effortlessly transform PDFs, webpages, and YouTube content into their preferred formats. It is a game-changer for researchers, teachers, students, consultants, office workers, and beyond!
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dr. Lambda
About this launch
Dr. Lambda
Create slides with words, PDF, and Youtube videos
Dr. Lambda by
Dr. Lambda
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Laura Lin
and
Quanlai Li
. Featured on September 3rd, 2023.
Dr. Lambda
is not rated yet. This is Dr. Lambda's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
