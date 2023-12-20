Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Dr. Change
Dr. Change
AI Habit Coach
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
🐢 Dr. Change helps you identify areas to improve in your daily life and routines—trained on 50+ proven habit/productivity methods for eay actionable change.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dr. Change
Dixa
Ad
Human + AI Customer Service Platform
About this launch
Dr. Change
GPT Habit Implementation Coach
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Dr. Change by
Dr. Change
was hunted by
Junu Yang
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Junu Yang
. Featured on December 21st, 2023.
Dr. Change
is not rated yet. This is Dr. Change's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report