Hey Producthunt 👋👋, We are happy to announce the launch of DPLYR V2.0 DPLYR is a tool that helps people to deploy websites in a matter of a few minutes instead of days. You can deploy your websites on your computers or DPLYR's computers. We offer you a 50% coupon for you: producthunt50 and if you need free trials you can contact me on a.gamal[at]dplyr.dev We support technologies like Node.js, Laravel, Golang, and PHP. Also, we support databases like MySQL, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL. DPLYR also can deploy popular apps like WordPress, Drupal, and more coming soon... In this version, we've added a ton of features for example and not limited to: - Support for Golang, Laravel & PostgreSQL - Machines by DPLYR (Create Cloud VMs inside DPLYR) - One-click apps (WordPress, drupal and more coming soon)
