Deploy/host web apps on reliable machines easily.

DPLYR is a tool that helps developers to deploy websites more easily on your machines or on DPLYR's powerful machines. You can deploy Most of the web languages and you can include databases like MongoDB, MySQL and PostgreSQL. And for free😀 Enjoy our product
Introducing V2 of DPLYR - a complete revampIntroducing version 2.0 of DPLYR the tool that helps you - developers - to deploy and host websites more easily. We're so excited to announce the new features in DPLYR version 2.0 we've added a ton of cool new features that will help you make your life easier as a developer.
Ahmed Mohamed Gamal
Maker
Hey Producthunt 👋👋, We are happy to announce the launch of DPLYR V2.0 DPLYR is a tool that helps people to deploy websites in a matter of a few minutes instead of days. You can deploy your websites on your computers or DPLYR's computers. We offer you a 50% coupon for you: producthunt50 and if you need free trials you can contact me on a.gamal[at]dplyr.dev We support technologies like Node.js, Laravel, Golang, and PHP. Also, we support databases like MySQL, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL. DPLYR also can deploy popular apps like WordPress, Drupal, and more coming soon... In this version, we've added a ton of features for example and not limited to: - Support for Golang, Laravel & PostgreSQL - Machines by DPLYR (Create Cloud VMs inside DPLYR) - One-click apps (WordPress, drupal and more coming soon)
