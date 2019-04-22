Hey There! We're DTS.
Down To Shop drops hilarious new episodes every day.
Find the internet’s best products all in one place.
Earn Clout (it's like money) and spend it on anything in the app.
DTS: The funnest way to shop.
Around the web
Down To Shop is a tongue-in-cheek mobile shopping networkCyrus Summerlin and Max Hellerstein, who previously created the Push for Pizza app (which allowed users to order a pizza with the push of a button), are officially launching their new startup today, Down to Shop. The app bills itself as both a modern reinvention of QVC and "the funnest way to...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.