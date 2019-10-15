DottedSign
Kenny Su
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Are you tired of tracking signing tasks in different emails and instant message chats? I’m super excited to be launching our awesome e-signature solution, DottedSign on Product Hunt today! DottedSign is created to help enterprise and salespeople to get a better way to manage signing tasks. Here are some highlights of the product: Available on iOS, Android and Web. Stand out by its mobile-friendly UI. Manage signature tasks with visual progress bar and search tool. Leave custom messages to all recipients and set up auto reminder and expiry date. Assign various fields to signers in a designated order, including signatures, texts, and dates. Get documents from camera, email attachments, cloud services (e.g. OneDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox) and support to share a file link via web browser. Possess security and legality warranty by providing digital audit trails and OTP(one-time password) verification. Ready to improve the way you sign documents, forms, contracts and agreements forever? You’ll find everything you need in DottedSign. I would love to get your feedback and answer any questions you have!
Hunter
Hey ProductHunters! 👋😻I'm thrilled to be hunting DottedSign today — a new e-signatures app which streamlines the process of managing and signing documents across web and mobile. Kudos to the makers + passing on the baton to them 🎙
Congrats with the new release, Kdan! I’ve been using DottedSign for a couple of years now and excited about new features/updates. What’s next for DottedSign?
Always happy to see an update from Kdan! Nice job :) I really like the feature that allows me to monitor the signing progress, quite useful in many instances. Any chance the next update will feature automatic field recognition? That’d be really useful.
