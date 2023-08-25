Products
Dory AI

Dory AI

Github for story with AIGC

Just as GitHub revolutionized the development of open source software, Dory is an AI-powered, distributed version control system to transform the development of creative IP. Dory also enables people to use AI and stories to create custom products.
Launched in
Productivity
Art
Tech
 by
Dory
LimeOps
LimeOps
About this launch
Dory
DoryGithub for Story with AIGC
103
Dory AI by
Dory
was hunted by
Rulan Zheng
Made by Rulan Zheng. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
Rulan Zheng
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
Dory
Dory is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Dory's first launch.
