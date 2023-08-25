Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Dory AI
Dory AI
Github for story with AIGC
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Just as GitHub revolutionized the development of open source software, Dory is an AI-powered, distributed version control system to transform the development of creative IP. Dory also enables people to use AI and stories to create custom products.
Launched in
Productivity
Art
Tech
by
Dory
LimeOps
Ad
1 click, cut AWS cost instantly
About this launch
Dory
Github for Story with AIGC
2
reviews
103
followers
Follow for updates
Dory AI by
Dory
was hunted by
Rulan Zheng
in
Productivity
,
Art
,
Tech
. Made by
Rulan Zheng
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
Dory
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Dory's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report