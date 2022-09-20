Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Dope Music
Dope Music
Music for focused work environment
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A website that plays instrumental music for you.
If you struggle with finding a peaceful environment, this website is made for you, just plug your headphone and hit the play button.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Music
,
Tech
by
Dope Music
Height
Ad
Turn // todo into tasks, automatically
About this launch
Dope Music
Music for focused work environment
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Dope Music by
Dope Music
was hunted by
Anshu Shandilya
in
Productivity
,
Music
,
Tech
. Made by
Anshu Shandilya
,
Aquib Jawed
,
Abhishek Saha
,
Riten (Fueler.io)
and
Anik Mandal
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Dope Music
is not rated yet. This is Dope Music's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#83
Report