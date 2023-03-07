Products
Home
→
Product
→
Dopanope
Ranked #18 for today
Dopanope
Put your impatience to good use and stop mindless browsing
Dopanope is a Chrome extension that stops you wasting time on the internet, by pitting your impatience against your craving for a dopamine hit. Change the way you browse with Dopanope's psychology-inspired tweaks.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Dopanope
About this launch
Dopanope
Put your impatience to good use and stop mindless browsing
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Dopanope by
Dopanope
was hunted by
Manasvini Krishna
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Manasvini Krishna
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Dopanope
is not rated yet. This is Dopanope's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
3
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#115
