Ranked #18 for today

Dopanope

Put your impatience to good use and stop mindless browsing

Free
Embed
Dopanope is a Chrome extension that stops you wasting time on the internet, by pitting your impatience against your craving for a dopamine hit. Change the way you browse with Dopanope's psychology-inspired tweaks.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Tech
Dopanope
Mayfair
Mayfair
About this launch
Dopanope
Put your impatience to good use and stop mindless browsing
Dopanope
Dopanope
was hunted by
Manasvini Krishna
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Tech. Made by
Manasvini Krishna
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Dopanope
is not rated yet. This is Dopanope's first launch.
