Alex Godin
This is sick! And the video is SO FUN.
@alex_godin1 Thanks Alex 😎
I made Doodlebug because I was tired of shipping bad websites. It’s something that’s happened everywhere I’ve worked. Beautiful, pixel-perfect designs morph into disfigured mutants that ship because there’s no time to fix them. I’ve worked as both a designer and a developer for 15 years, and we’ve come along way from the days of handing off Photoshop files. But something is still missing: a tool that lives exactly where developers do their work, and makes things so obvious that there’s no room for guessing. I’m really excited to get Doodlebug out into the world! I’m hanging out here today to answer questions and throw out some coupon codes if y’all are interested.
Quick feedback. The tool looks helpful. However forcing to get credit card details even before the trial ends, is a bit old school practice. My guess you will loose a lot of potential customers through this. You have just lost me.
@produkhelt Sorry to hear that Marian! Since I'm just one person and not a startup with a bunch of VC $$$s, I decided to collect a credit card upfront. I'd love your feedback, so if use code dEu6iGhN to get 100% free your first month.
This is awesome and a big time safer. I used to do this with screenshots. 👏👏👏
