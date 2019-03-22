Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Doodle Zapier Integration

Doodle Zapier Integration

Automate the busy work of scheduling meetings ⚡

#5 Product of the DayToday
Doodle's Zapier intergration lets you supercharge your scheduling. Send participants custom follow up emails, notify your team on Slack about the time you picked, collect your Doodle participants in a list, and much more. Automagically do more with Doodle.
Around the web
New Integration: Schedule Meetings Efficiently with DoodleDoodle is a scheduling platform you can use to suggest available times, invite participants to vote, and pick a final time per participants' responses. Start by setting up and customizing your meeting request, including potential time slots and meeting duration. Then, send the link to participants, who will indicate their...
ZapierZapier
Doodle and Zapier: Automate the busy work - Doodle BlogToday Doodle is proud to announce its integration with the leading integration software, Zapier! Zapier is a service that enables connections between all kinds of different apps and tools that you use every day. Now you can integrate Doodle into your daily workflow seamlessly by automating all kinds of time-consuming tasks, with zero coding required.
Doodle BlogDoodle
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Cliff des Ligneris
Cliff des Ligneris
Makers
Cliff des Ligneris
Cliff des Ligneris
Dusan Punosevac
Dusan Punosevac
Jan Carsten Lohmüller
Jan Carsten Lohmüller
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Cliff des Ligneris
Cliff des LignerisMaker@cdesligneris · Platform Product Manager at Doodle.com
Hi PH, makers of Doodle's Zapier integration here. We're happy to have sparked your interest and are excited to be on PH (again) :D Doodle is all about making scheduling quick and easy. With our Zapier integration you get even more out of scheduling with Doodle. Use the triggers from Doodle to automatically follow up with participants, send custom emails, log the Doodles and participants to a spreadsheet, notify yourself and your team on Slack, and much more. Zapier has a lot of apps to connect with, which means endless automation options for your scheduling workflow. We're curious to see what you Zap! As always, please let us know in the comments if you have any feedback for us. Best, Cliff PS: we're hiring in Zurich, Berlin, Belgrade and Tel Aviv! ;-)
Upvote ·
Aaron Wichman
Aaron Wichman@aaron_wichman1
Finally I can start making zaps with Doodle. Been looking forward to this one! First off is Slack reminders for all my Doodle polls.
Upvote ·