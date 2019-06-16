Log InSign up
DontRef.Me

Save yourself from being tracked by evil URL references..

DontRef.Me helps you fight over the URL traces that follow you everywhere over the internet.
As an Open Source project, you're always welcome to review the code on GitHub.
Shivani Patel
Hi PH, Shivani from DontRef.Me team here, we are privacy enthusiasts who are making a small contribution by spreading awareness and improving privacy while browsing. DontRef.Me contributes towards privacy by removing the unnecessary references from the URLs and making people aware of the URL structure and the traces it leaves behind. We also support recursive reference URLs. So, feel safe by not leaving your traces behind while browsing or sharing URLs over the internet. We would love some feedback and happy to answer your questions. 🙏
Works like a charm!
