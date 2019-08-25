"Don't Tell Dick Jokes at Work" Book

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Julia Davids
Hi there! This is a passion project I made over many weeknights and weekends. Why this project? I believe people genuinely want to know how to make workplaces better for women. So I wrote a how-to book that teaches people how they can confidently support women at work. It's light on theory and heavy on action. I spent over a year researching before starting to write. I read papers, books, and articles about the subject. I also interviewed people who work in male-dominated fields. Why hunt my own product? I'm a mediocre marketer. Like, "my own mom didn't know the book is available in print until months after launch" mediocre. This is my attempt to do better. Thank you for your time, Julia
Upvote (2)Share